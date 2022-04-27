Tory MP accused of watching porn on phone in the Commons, as party whip says ‘action will be taken’

House of Parliament

A Conservative MP has been accused of watching porn on his phone in the Commons, as whips pledge action against the “wholly unacceptable” behaviour.

chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris said “action will be taken” and said he would hold private meetings with female Tory MPs who made the claims.

The accusation was raised during a meeting of the 2022 group – looking for equal representation of men and women – in the party.

A minister reportedly said she saw a male MP watching pornography, according to the Times, but was unable to take a picture of the incident.

Heaton-Harris was said to be “aghast”.