Tory MP accused of watching porn on phone in the Commons, as party whip says ‘action will be taken’

By:

House of Parliament

A Conservative MP has been accused of watching porn on his phone in the Commons, as whips pledge action against the “wholly unacceptable” behaviour.

chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris said “action will be taken” and said he would hold private meetings with female Tory MPs who made the claims. 

The accusation was raised during a meeting of the 2022 group – looking for equal representation of men and women – in the party. 

A minister reportedly said she saw a male MP watching pornography, according to the Times, but was unable to take a picture of the incident. 

Heaton-Harris was said to be “aghast”.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.