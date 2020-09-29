Tory minister backs ‘1984’ ban on singing and dancing

A government minister has backed the government’s ban on singing and dancing in public venues, warning that some jobs in the UK’s night-time economy will take a “long time” to return in the wake of the pandemic.

Skills minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News’ Kay Burley this morning that emergency laws implemented yesterday to curb the spread of the virus, including a ban on music, singing and dancing in public spaces, were “common sense”.

“It’s difficult to see how you can have a nightclub operating with coronavirus in any sort of enjoyable way.” Keegan said. “It’s hard to keep your space if people are moving and you don’t know how someone else is going to move when you’re dancing.”

Asked if those jobs had been wiped out by the virus, Keegan said the government could not continue furlough “indefinitely”, adding: “It is clear that some of those jobs may take a long time to come back because they don’t fit with the virus.”

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are now prohibited from playing music that exceeds 85 decibels, while hotel bars and members clubs must take “all reasonable measures” to stop singing and dancing among customers in groups of more than six people.

Live performances, wedding ceremonies and receptions are exempt from the rule, though audience numbers must be strictly limited.

‘Draconian’

The sweeping changes, which were introduced with just several hours notice overnight on Monday, have been slammed by both MPs and industry leaders as “draconian”, with many warning that they could spell the end for the UK’s prolific night-time industry.

Former Tory minister and Brexit secretary Steve Baker yesterday likened the ban to George Orwell’s dystopian fiction, and was spotted wearing a “2020 is the new 1984” T-shirt around Westminster.

Baker was among a slew of more than 50 Tory MPs leading a backbencher revolt yesterday after the changes were introduced without a parliamentary vote.

He also accused Boris Johnson of relying too heavily on aides over his decision to implement new lockdown rules, telling Times Radio: “The king is under the spell of his advisers. And he has to be woken up from that spell.”

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) also slammed the changes and urged the government to introduce emergency support for an industry already pushed to the brink by the current 10pm curfew.

“The cumulative impact of layering restriction upon restriction is making it harder for pubs to survive,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.

“The sector has not been consulted on the evidence base for these extra restrictions on music. We are acutely aware of our responsibilities as businesses, but the government is in danger of cutting off any chance of a recovery.

“Instead of placing further restrictions on pubs, we need the Government to focus on putting a proper support package in place to help our sector survive the winter.”

MPs will tomorrow vote on whether to renew the powers of the Coronavirus Act, with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady spearheading calls for government ministers to consult Parliament before enforcing sweeping changes on people’s freedoms.

