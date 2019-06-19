Tory leadership hopefuls face new vote after TV clash

What were the key takeaways?
Brexit deadlineThe five men, who are jostling to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister, clashed over whether they could promise to take the UK out of the European Union on 31 October, the deadline set by the bloc after May asked for an extension. They also argued about whether a new deal could be reached with Brussels Johnson said people were “fed up” with politicians for their failure to deliver Brexit and warned of a “catastrophic loss of confidence in politics” if the October deadline was not met. latest Brexit deadline was not met. “If we allow 31 October to come and go as we let March come and go, I think the public would look on us with increasing mystification,” he said.
However, the former foreign secretary appeared to backtrack from his previous promise to leave the EU “come what may” at the end of October, saying now that it was “eminently feasible”. Gove and Hunt both said they would be prepared to delay Brexit past the October deadline if it meant getting the right deal, while Javid, the home secretary, said one of the “mistakes” the UK had made was having a flexible deadline. Stewart, the outsider in the race who has surprised colleagues with a late surge in momentum, is committed to passing May’s Brexit deal in parliament, despite the fact it has been rejected by MPs three times. He is the only candidate to have ruled out leaving the EU without a deal, and accused his colleagues of lacking realism.