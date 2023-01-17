Tornado expected to leave more experienced rivals in a spin

Jockey Alexis Badel and trainer Chris So have teamed up for one winner from two starts so far this season

MANY of the usual suspects are again in opposition in the Connaught Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The likes of Amazing One Plus, Rising From Ashes, Zone D, Gallant Crown and Dynamic Spirit seem to encounter one another on a regular basis, with different results.

None of the above hold any secrets from the handicapper, and all are above their last winning ratings.

That’s not to say none of them can win, but there could be one or two gallopers near the bottom of the handicap who may prove better than their present marks.

Powerful Wings split recent winners Encountered and Tuchel from a similar mark over a mile in July, but has been well below-par this season, and has an awkward outside draw.

Strong finisher Jumbo Legend is another who will have plenty of supporters, especially with his trade-mark strong finish claiming him two wins, both over six furlongs, this season.

He trialled over a mile for the first time at Happy Valley recently, which was acceptable, but the petrol tank looked to be in the red entering the closing stages.

With so many question marks about the majority of contenders, this could be the time to take a chance with the Chris So-trained and Alexis Badel-ridden MASTER TORNADO.

This four-year-old galloper arrived in Hong Kong back in June last year after a short career in Australia, winning once but more notably finishing runner-up in a £100,000 handicap over a mile at Flemington.

After three races in Hong Kong, the latest an eye-catching seventh in a strong race won by smart Marado, where he recorded the fastest closing sectional time in the seven-furlong contest, this is his chance to shine.

POINTERS

Master Tornado (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley