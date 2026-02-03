Toptal Ranked #1 Most Reliable Professional Services Company in America by Newsweek

Toptal, the world’s largest fully remote workforce, has been ranked the #1 most reliable professional services company in America on the America’s Most Reliable Companies 2026 list by Newsweek and Statista. The list ranks top US companies based on trust, dependability, and consistent performance in their industry.

In Newsweek’s ranking of 300 companies across all industries, Toptal took 10th place, right behind Bank of America and Oracle, which tied for 9th. As the most reliable professional services organization in America, Toptal, which ranked 11th in absolute rankings across all companies, placed well ahead of companies like Accenture (33), Deloitte (39), and Cognizant (66).

The America’s Most Reliable Companies 2026 ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 evaluations submitted by 2,400 business decision-makers at America’s largest companies, including Apple, Dropbox, Johnson & Johnson, and UPS, making this recognition an especially meaningful indicator of product and service excellence in the B2B marketplace. Companies were assessed across five key metrics: likelihood of recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, consistency of deliverables, and reputation for dependability. The ranking recognizes organizations that deliver reliable and consistent outcomes.

“Trust and reliability are core to everything we do at Toptal,” said Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal. “Being ranked as America’s most reliable professional services company reinforces our continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and outcomes for clients of all sizes. This achievement reflects the trust global organizations place in Toptal as a dependable partner for top talent and strategic execution.”

Toptal stands out for its quality professional services offerings across tech services, AI services, data labeling and annotation, management consulting, managed services, and more—all executed by the top 3% of the world’s talent.

In securing its position on the list alongside global brands, Toptal’s performance highlights the company’s mission to empower organizations with a relentless focus on reliability, trust, and long-term client value.

About Toptal

Toptal is the world’s largest fully remote workforce that connects businesses with the top 3% of freelance talent, enabling companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010, Toptal has served more than 30,000 clients across more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit Toptal.com.

