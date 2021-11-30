Topps Tiles reports soaring retail sales thanks to new products

Topps Tiles has declared a record year of revenue despite lockdown restrictions earlier this year.

In results for the 53 weeks ended 2 October, the group posted retail like-for-like sales up 19.6 per cent.

“We believe this performance underlines the strength of our strategy and the success of new initiatives including the expansion of our value ranges and the introduction of innovative new products,” said chief executive Rob Parker.

The group, the country’s largest tile specialist, posted a strong recovery in adjusted profit before tax to £15.3m. This was compared to £3.6m in the 2020 financial year.

Topps Tiles fared well despite three months of store closures at the beginning of the year amid the third coronavirus lockdown.