Topps Tiles refuses to ditch chairman Darren Shapland despite shareholder revolt

Darren Shapland, chairman of Topps Tiles

Retailer Topps Tiles said this afternoon it stands by its chairman months after a significant number of shareholder votes were cast against his re-election.

The bathroom and kitchen tile retailer said that Darren Shapland is effective in the role. In January only 78 per cent of shareholder votes were cast for him to continue as a director.

Topps Tiles said it has engaged with the shareholders who had voted against Shapland’s reappointment “to understand and discuss their views with respect to these resolutions”.

The business said it “considers that Darren Shapland, who was appointed to the board in March 2015, continues to discharge his role as chairman effectively and that his contribution is important to the company’s long-term sustainable success.”