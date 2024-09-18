‘Too rigid’: Let us decide timetables, London Overground operator Arriva says

The UK’s train timetabling system is “too rigid” and should be overhauled by the new Labour government, one of Britain’s largest train companies has said.

Arriva Group argued rail operator’s lack the ability to make “straightfoward” changes in the best interest of passengers.

The firm, which operates services including the London Overground, Chiltern Railways and Grand Central, also said local and regional authorities should be playing a greater role in decision-making.

Train timetables are currently decided by Network Rail, the state-owned body responsible for managing the UK’s rail infrastructure, with input from British rail operators.

There is no statutory requirement for Network Rail to work with local councils or regional leaders when deciding how best to run train services.

Labour in its election manifesto said the present system was “inadequate” for delivering necessary timetable changes, even when there is a “strong public interest case for doing so.” Under wide-reaching reforms, timetabling will be brought under the control of Great British Railways, a new arms-length body for the sector manned by experts.

There should be “simpler, faster decision-making processes, with train operators empowered” to decide when and where to run trains in order to deliver the most growth, Arriva said.

“Operators know and understand their local services best, and know where better timetabling or more services could benefit passengers.”

There is also “strategic role” for local and regional authorities to play in shaping timetables, Arriva added, with the possibility of operator’s sharing data on travel trends and demand patterns. “Timetabling… lacks a role for the regional and local leaders, who often have the best understanding of what their communities need,” the report reads.

Arriva’s wide-ranging report also addressed issues surrounding fleet capacity acreoss the network amid a slowdown in delivery of new rolling stock. Identifiying unused or underused trains on the network, which could be diverted to areas with busier timetables, could tackle delays and overcrowding, it said.

“The last few years have been a challenging time for the British railway – but now is the time for optimistic, forward-looking change under a new government,” David Brown, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains, said.

“Our proposals set out a series of crucial steps for the Government to help deliver on that promise, accelerate their ambition to fix Britain’s railways, deliver tangible change for passengers, and realise the railway’s potential as an engine of economic growth”.

The Department for Transport (DfT) and Network Rail have been approached for comment.