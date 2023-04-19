Tony Danker says CBI have thrown him “under the bus” in TV interview

Tony Danker was fired as boss of the CBI

The ousted boss of the CBI Tony Danker has hit out at the business body’s decision to fire him, saying his reputation has been “totally destroyed.”

Danker was given the push after a series of allegations that he made some staff feel uncomfortable and complaints about his behaviour.

He stepped aside during the course of an inquiry into his behaviour, but was then fired a week after a series of separate complaints of sexual misconduct by other members of the CBI before his time as director general.

It is just not OK to throw somebody under the bus Fired CBI boss Tony Danker

Danker told the BBC that the CBI had fired him on four grounds; organising a private karaoke party after a Christmas do for selected staff, viewing the Instagram accounts of CBI staff, sending non work-related messages to staff on work platforms and inviting junior staff to breakfast, lunches and one-on-one meetings.

“I have never used sexually suggestive language with people at the CBI,” he told the BBC in his first interview since losing his job.

“You know, there was an incident somebody raised a complaint about unwanted contact, which was verbal contact.

“There was never any physical contact. I’ve never had any physical contact. I’ve never used any sexual language. I’ve never propositioned anybody,” Danker said in the interview.

It is the latest blow to the CBI, which had hoped to begin turning the page from this scandal with the removal of Danker and the appointment of former chief economist Rain Newton-Smith as director general.

The CBI told the BBC Danker was dismissed on strong legal grounds.

“It is just not OK to throw somebody under the bus and ask them to be the fall guy when their entire reputation is destroyed,” the fired chief executive said.