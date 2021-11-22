CBI pushes Tories on levelling up and says regions need cash and clusters

Business group the CBI today said delivering economic growth across the country will be the determining factor in whether the Government’s levelling up agenda will be a success.



Director general Tony Danker said clusters of economic activity will have to be created or built on, in different parts of the UK.



Danker will push for a renewed focus on business investment.



“When business investment rises in a place, the economic impacts are clear. I have spoken about business investment before. It is our Achilles heel. Seriously underpowered since the 1990s. On track to come back lower still after the pandemic.”



He pointed to the success that comes from business clusters centred around a certain industry.



“Where you get a concentration of firms co-located. They compete, but also collaborate. They have the same skills needs. And supply needs. Their ideas and innovations spur each other on.”



The renewed focus on the Tory’s levelling-up agenda follows the move last week to scrap part of HS2.