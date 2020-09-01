Tony Abbott confirms he is in talks for top UK trade role

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said he is in talks with the UK government about taking up a role as one of Britain’s top trade advisers, confirming one of Westminster’s worst kept secrets.

Abbott told Westminster’s Foreign Affairs Committee today he had “had some discussions with members of the British government” and was “more than happy to help” as the country’s new joint President of the Board of Trade.

Read more: Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott to be given top UK trade role

The Sun first reported last week that Abbott was set to be the face of the government’s post-Brexit push to promote the UK as a global trade destination.

The government is simultaneously negotiating trade deals with the EU, US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand as the UK prepares to leave the EU’s customs union and single market on 31 December.

Abbott, who was Australia’s prime minister between 2013 and 2015, is a supporter of Brexit and is one of Australia’s most prominent right-wingers.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

“I’ve had some discussions with members of the British government and I’m more than happy to help, but there’s nothing official as yet,” Abbott said.

“All I can really say at this time is that it would be in both Britain’s interests and Australia’s interests to conclude a very full and comprehensive free trade deal between our two countries as quickly as possible.”

Abbott also spoke at a Policy Exchange event today where he said a trade deal between the UK and Australia should be done before 31 December this year.

He also expected that “free movement of people [between the UK and Australia]…for work, not welfare” could be included.

Speaking at the Foreign Affairs Committee, Abbott said Britons “should not fear” a no-deal exit from the EU on 31 December.

Read more: Tony Abbott: UK-Australia freedom of movement could begin on 1 January

“Australia has for, many years now, been doing what is £100bn of trade annually with countries of the EU on a no-deal basis,” he said.

“Britain currently does a shade over 50 per cent of its trade with countries outside the EU on a no-deal basis.”

Abbott would be a controversial addition to the UK’s Board of Trade, after gaining a reputation as a climate change denier and an alleged misogynist.

A video of him, when he was opposition leader, being accused of misogny by ex-Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard in Australian parliament went viral in 2012.

Tory MP Caroline Nokes said Abbott was a “misogynist” and that it would be “awful” if he was appointed to the role.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “I just don’t think this is a man who should be anywhere near our Board of Trade.”