Together’s group CEO to step down later this year

Together Financial Services has announced that its group CEO Designate is to step down from his role in spring 2024.

Gerald Grimes has served in the role since April 2020 but has decided to leave the Cheadle-based business in order to “pursue other personal ambitions”.

He joined the relationship lender business from Financial Conduct Authority Financial (FCA), where he was an adviser for over six years. While there, he was also a member of the smaller business practitioner panel (SBPP) advisory board.

Before that he was a commercial development at PCF Bank for under two years. Other experience include managing director at Hitachi Capital from 2007 to 2017.

Read more Henry Moser weighs up £2bn Together buyout

Together has said it has commenced a process to appoint his successor.

Back in 2022 it was reported that Together asked private equity firms to submit indicative offers valuing the company at £1.5bn.

Commenting on the news today, Mike McTighe, chairman of Together said: “Gerald has been a valued colleague and senior executive with Together for four years and leaves with the appreciation of the board for his significant contribution, helping Together deliver continuing success and building a platform for sustainable growth despite the challenging economic backdrop of recent years.”

“He leaves with our best wishes for his future,” he added.