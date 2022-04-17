Henry Moser weighs up £2bn Together buyout

Together Financial Services has asked private equity firms to submit indicative offers this month, valuing the company at £1.5bn.

According to reports by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, the privately held consumer finance group is in talks about the sale of a minority stake, with Rothschild as advisors for the founder Henry Moser.

It is understood that Moser is open-minded about the size of the minority stake that would be sold, but even a lower end valuation would land a windfall of millions for Moser and other shareholders of the company.

Bloomberg reported that Moser was considering a $1.4bn sale last year.

He featured on The Sunday Times Rich List in 2019, with his net worth estimated at £1.228bn.

Established in 1974, Together is a specialist lender, offering short-term finance, auction finance, personal, commercial and buy-to-let mortgages and secured loans.

It provides finance to a wide variety of customers, such as homebuyers, investors, property professionals, landlords, and small businesses, and works with a vast network of intermediaries, including brokers, accountants, solicitors, banks and financial advisers to provide their clients with the finance they need.

According to the company’s LinkedIn, it has over 600 employees around the country.