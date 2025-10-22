Toast the City: What will be crowned Best Cultural Experience?

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

The Best Cultural Experience will look for the places that go above and beyond, elevating their history and educational impact while keeping things interesting and accessible.

Barbican Theatre

The Barbican Theatre anchors the City’s modern culture – a stage built for big ideas, visiting companies and ambitious homegrown work. Its concrete curves feel familiar to generations of Londoners, yet the programme keeps moving forward with new writing, bold revivals and global collaborations. Pre-show drinks in the foyers, late finishes on weeknights, easy links to the rest of the estate – it all adds up to a venue that treats performance as part of daily City life.

Barbican Conservatory

A glasshouse tucked above the streets, the Barbican Conservatory turns a City afternoon into a blissful escape. Palms, cacti and koi sit among Brutalist walkways. It’s a place for unhurried laps with a coffee, quiet catch-ups and the simple pleasure of watching plants doing their work. As a cultural experience it is gentle, free to wander and pleasantly restorative.

Wilton’s Music Hall

Wilton’s is London’s only surviving Victorian music hall, with a programme that ranges from theatre to cabaret. The aged patina of the place is awe-inspiring, the bar is part of the show and the walk from the City feels like a shift in tempo. You come for the atmosphere as much as the performance and leave with a sense that the building has kept its promise to entertain for the night.

Whitechapel Gallery

Whitechapel Gallery has been introducing new art to London since 1901 and still feels like a door to what’s next. Exhibitions are tightly curated, the bookshop is a reliable detour and the building sits just beyond the City boundary so it’s great for a speedy lunchtime visit. A worthy finalist for the Toast Awards 2025.

St Dunstan in the West

On Fleet Street’s edge, St Dunstan in the West folds centuries of City history into a compact, quietly beautiful church. Step inside for calm, step outside to notice the clock figures that have marked the hours for generations. It is the kind of place you pass a hundred times, then finally enter and wonder why you waited. A simple, durable reminder of the Square Mile’s depth.

Sculpture in the City

An annual open-air exhibition scattered across the Square Mile, Sculpture in the City changes how you walk to work. New pieces appear on familiar corners, conversations start on pavements and every commuter becomes a gallery visitor by default. The route is yours to choose and entry is free.

The Monument

Christopher Wren and Robert Hooke’s column still pays dividends for those with the lungs to climb it. The Monument commemorates the Great Fire – were you to topple it lengthways it would mark the spot where the blaze began on Pudding Lane. It’s a piece of living history, with steps rather than velvet ropes, the place where the modern City began and it remains wildly popular with those who enjoy the simplest London thrill: a panorama.

St Paul’s Cathedral

St Paul’s remains the Square Mile’s defining silhouette – a working church, a national stage, a dome that refuses to be ignored. Tours, services and the whispering gallery each show a different face, while the crypt keeps the country’s memory with quiet authority. Whether you visit for half an hour or a whole morning, you leave with the sense that London still gathers here as it did centuries ago.