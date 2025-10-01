Toast the City: The Jugged Hare on nose-to-tail dining and secret Square Mile foodie spots

The Jugged Hare is nominated for our Toast the City awards

Ahead of the Toast the City awards taking place this October, celebrating the best culture in the Square Mile, we meet some of the nominees: this week it’s The Jugged Hare.

Why does The Jugged Hare deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?

At The Jugged Hare, we celebrate British ingredients in their truest form. From nose-to-tail cooking to fermenting and pickling, nothing is wasted and everything is given purpose. Our daily changing menus respond to what’s best that day, whether it’s game from trusted suppliers or vegetables from nearby growers. It’s an honest approach rooted in respect for food and tradition. Winning would be recognition of the work we put into keeping those values alive.

Tell me a bit about your team

At The Jugged Hare, we’re a team passionate about cooking with respect and resourcefulness. All 15 of our chefs are trained to rotate through every section of the kitchen, breaking down and ageing whole animals while creatively minimising wastage. In an industry where some ingredients are glorified whilst others go unseen, we make a point of championing those that are often forgotten, from turbot skirts to offal. The result is a daily changing menu where something new and surprising is always on the table.

Tell us something we didn’t know about The Jugged Hare

People might not know that all of our charcuterie is made in house. It changes with the seasons but at any one time we might have air dried beef, speck and fennel salami. We always work with whole animals and find a use for everything: beautiful cutlets, loins for skewers, curried shanks, belly, broth, merguez sausages and even goat nduja.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

The Square Mile is so rich in history and heritage. You’ve got incredible architecture and centuries of London’s history. Add in the restaurants, art, and culture that thrive here, and you’ve got a part of London that always feels alive, layered, and full of stories.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

A few weeks ago, we hosted a one-night dinner with chef Ben Murphy. It was a six-course celebration of British game and seasonality, and the atmosphere was fantastic. Ben is such an incredible chef and seeing so many guests gathered over a shared passion for food felt special and was really rewarding for the team to see.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

There’s a tiny stretch of green near Barbican where wild fennel grows. People don’t associate the Square Mile with foraging but if you know where to look, there’s so much growing around us, even in the city.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Dorset brown crab & dill on toast.

