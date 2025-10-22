Toast the City finalists: Who will win Best Casual Dining?

The Toast the City awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

Next up is the Best Casual Dining category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best dining options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

14 Hills

Perched above Fenchurch Street, 14 Hills offers garden-like interiors and incredible views of the City. It works for easy lunches and celebratory dinners. A Best Casual Dining contender for people who want atmosphere, a central postcode and a booking they know will impress.

The Jugged Hare

This Barbican stalwart treats the gastropub brief seriously – this is a dining room built for proper conversation. It has become a dependable City meeting point for colleagues and friends, with some excellent seasonal British food and a great selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Banh Mi Keu Deli City

Kêu turns out quick Vietnamese staples with a pace that suits the lunch rush. Counter service keeps things moving, or dine in for anything from five-minute refuels to longer catch-ups. This is reliable, heartfelt food, and incredibly good value too.

Barbie Green

Part of the Aussie-leaning Daisy Green family, Barbie Green brings light, bright café energy to the City’s edge near Liverpool Street. All-day service hours make it a useful anchor for breakfasts that blur into lunch as well as after-work meet-ups. Comfort, colour and convenience in equal measure.

BAO City

BAO’s City has by now become cult – counter seating, a straightforward design, and an authentic menu of Vietnamese food, the restaurant is largely responsible for birthing the capital’s bao bun trend. A sound nomination for casual dining that feels modern without fuss.

Paternoster Chophouse

A long-running City dining room, Paternoster Chophouse remains a go-to for straightforward plates and steady service. It handles power lunches as comfortably as midweek dates and, like you’d hope, there are some truly excellent cuts of meat. The well-curated wine list helps, too.

Love Dumplings Legend

No-frills and to the point, this dumpling specialist has earned a following by keeping the focus on value, speed and a menu that everyone understands. Ideal for quick lunches, late snacks and informal meet-ups. A deserving nominee for giving the City a simple, consistent option that people return to.

Xian BiangBiang Noodles

Hand-pulled ribbons, big bowls and a canteen rhythm make this a City institution. The set-up is relaxed, prices are friendly, and the turnover keeps the atmosphere lively. A stripped-back, flavour-first approach still wins in the Square Mile.