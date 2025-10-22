Toast the City Awards: Who has the best roof terrace in the City?

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

As the most vertical place in London, there are no shortage of places in the City to enjoy a drink or a meal in the sky. But who has the best roof terrace? To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Madison

Perched above One New Change, with St Paul’s front and centre, Madison is the Square Mile’s crowd-pleaser for big sunsets. The terrace handles after-work rounds and visiting clients with equal ease, while the DJs and cityscape keep the mood lifted even when the weather goesn’t play along.

Coq d’Argent

A City classic with lawns in the sky, Coq d’Argent turns Bank into a garden party. Formal dining inside, open air outside, and views that remind you why people meet in the City. It works for civilised lunches that drift into evenings that feel celebratory for no special reason.

The Culpeper

Spitalfields’ rooftop farm gives The Culpeper its character, with herbs and latticework framing the skyline. It feels neighbourly rather than showy, a rare mix of pint-friendly pub and terrace worth crossing town for. Book for golden hour, stay because the roof is the best seat in the house.

Jin Bo Law Skybar

High above Aldgate, Jin Bo Law trades in glass, light and late-evening energy. The terrace lines up the Shard, the Walkie and beyond, with signature cocktails that favour theatre. It is the place you choose want to impress, which is what Toast the City is all about.

Wagtail London

Two terraces and a cupola bar make Wagtail a postcard factory. Sitting above King William Street, you have St Paul’s in one direction and the river in the other, making it memorable in all the best ways. The location is central and the memories will last.

Savage Garden

A Tower Hill perch with sharp angles and a playful mood, Savage Garden is built for big nights out. The terrace takes wind and weather in its stride, while the view from Tower Bridge to the City’s skyscrapers is unbeatable. A Toast the City favourite.

Angler

At the South Place Hotel you will find the Michelin starred Angler. What you might not know is that it has one of the Square Mile’s best hidden terraces: sheltered, smart and perfect for hushed conversations. Whether you’re there for a seafood feast or just a glass of wine, it can’t fail to impress. Ideal for client debriefs that need air or dates that prefer subtlety to spectacle.

Sabine Rooftop

Leafy and semi-covered Sabine, beside St Paul’s, feels like a greenhouse in the clouds. It earns its keep in all seasons, from bright breakfasts to nightcaps, with the dome so close you can almost touch it. A reliable pick when you want greenery, skyline and a booking that will impress without showing off.