Toast the City Awards: What’s the City’s Best Hidden Gem?

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

The Square Mile is full of hidden nooks and crannies so we wanted to find YOUR favourite hidden gem – that place that you go to relax away from the crowds or the bar that nobody else seems to know about. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Bridewell Theatre

Tucked behind Fleet Street in the St Bride Foundation, Bridewell Theatre is the City’s pocket stage – small, flexible, busy with fringe runs, festivals and community casts. The building’s print-trade heritage gives it character, while the programme rewards curiosity. It is the kind of place you stumble upon at lunch, return to in the evening, then recommend to colleagues who think theatre lives elsewhere.

Black Lacquer

A sliver of a spot you hear about before you find, Black Lacquer trades in minimal branding and maximum intent. With coffee by day or cocktails by night, it feels like a secret kept by people who know their way around London’s nightlife.

Middle Temple Gardens

With walled lawns and plane trees a few minutes from Fleet Street, Middle Temple Gardens offers rare calm in the City. Open at set hours, it sits between chambers and river, with benches for sandwiches and space for children to run amok. History is palpable here – a gentle reminder that the Square Mile still has room to breathe.

St Bartholomew the Great Church

A Norman survivor beside Smithfield, St Bartholomew the Great is a true oasis: step through the gatehouse and the noise thins. Arches lift, candles flicker and the City suddenly feels far older than its steel and glass behemoths. Drop in for five minutes or an hour – either way you will leave steadier and a little surprised you had not visited sooner.

The Gilt of Cain at Fen Court

Hidden among alleys near Fenchurch Street, The Gilt of Cain is both sculpture and poem, set into one of the City’s pocket squares. It marks the abolitionist history linked to the area, folding City finance and human story into one thoughtful pause. Read the words, look up at the towers and continue with your day in a more contemplative mood.

Discount Suit Company

Down a staircase off a busy street sits a low-lit room that behaves like a well kept secret. Discount Suit Company is compact, confident and better for conversation than its postcode suggests. You come for one quick drink, stay for two, then wonder how you missed it for so long given how close it sits to everything.

Satyrio

A City back-street address with the feel of a favourite holiday find, Satyrio leans into great wine and quietly confident plates. The room is small enough for proper hosting, large enough for a midweek crowd and it keeps regulars happy by refusing to shout about itself. Ideal for dates, debriefs and unhurried lunches. An ideal candidate for a Toast the City award.

Evensong at St Paul’s Cathedral

Slip in at dusk for choral music under the dome and you understand why London still gathers here. Evensong at St Paul’s is free, short and moving, with voices rising into a space built to carry them. It is the simplest of cultural resets – 15 minutes that turns rush hour into reflection before you rejoin the evening.