TITAN Group Signed an Agreement to Acquire Traçim Cement in the Greater Istanbul Market

Regulatory News:

Titan SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement, subject to conditions precedent, to acquire 100% of Traçim Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, a company located in the greater Istanbul market, one of the most attractive and dynamic cement and cementitious materials markets of Türkiye. The assets in the transaction include a modern integrated cement plant with an annual production capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons of cement. The plant serves the growing local market and has the capability to export to the neighbouring countries and to the US; there is also a plan for a prospective joint large solar power project with the sellers.

This strategic investment enables TITAN to strengthen its existing core heavy materials business in Western Türkiye, where the Group already has an established presence through a cement grinding plant in the Marmara region and a pozzolana quarry, while complementing its export assets to the USA. The acquisition is consistent with the 2029 TITAN FORWARD Strategic Priorities, focusing on footprint optimization and accelerating inorganic growth.

The purchase price for the acquisition of 100% of the company’s shares corresponds to approximately $190 million and the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary legal procedures and regulatory approvals. The acquisition is anticipated to contribute to sales above $140 million, to EBITDA above $50 million, and to be EPS accretive in 2026, with further performance improvement from synergies in subsequent years.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan SA via the link below:

https://ir.titanmaterials.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

About Titan Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211487126/en/

Contact

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

Company Logo