TITAN Group and thyssenkrupp Polysius Join Forces to Develop Pioneering Low-Carbon Products with meca® Clay Technology

TITAN Group and thyssenkrupp Polysius are taking another significant step toward low-carbon cement production by announcing a strategic partnership to advance Polysius’ meca® clay – a breakthrough technology designed to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions from cement production. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), represents a pivotal milestone in TITAN’s commitment to scaling sustainable building materials across Europe and beyond.

meca® clay activates alternative cementitious materials (ACMs) to partially replace clinker, whose production process is the primary source of CO₂ emissions in cement manufacturing – thereby reducing emissions and energy consumption without compromising performance. TITAN will implement this technology for the first time at its Patras cement plant in Greece, where the TITAN Centre for Advanced Technologies is currently being established, with pilot activities planned for 2026 and further expansion to follow. The goal is to produce low-carbon cement with a clinker-to-cement ratio below 40%, compared to 93% in Original Portland Cement, strengthening TITAN’s green cement portfolio.

“This initiative forms a key part of our strategy to establish the TITAN Centre for Advanced Technologies in Patras, an innovation hub designed to leverage and accelerate our Group’s diverse portfolio of decarbonization, advanced manufacturing, and innovation projects,” said Samir Cairae, Chief Technology Officer at TITAN Group. “This partnership further advances TITAN’s mission to decarbonize cement production and drive the transition toward a low-carbon future.”

“This collaboration with TITAN is a strong confirmation: demand for solutions like meca® clay is not theoretical – it is coming from leading producers who are now industrially implementing decarbonization at scale,” added Dr. Björn Olaf Assmann, Head of Innovation at thyssenkrupp Polysius. “meca® clay unlocks an underexploited decarbonization lever in the core process. This partnership shows how fast the technology is moving from pilots into scalable product.”

By combining TITAN’s global expertise and innovation mindset with thyssenkrupp Polysius’ technological excellence, the two partners aim to accelerate the next generation of high-performance low-clinker materials for Europe and US markets that enable greener cities and more sustainable infrastructure. The collaboration also supports TITAN’s ambition to deliver net-zero concrete by 2050, aligned with the company’s strategy and global climate goals.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

About thyssenkrupp Polysius

thyssenkrupp Polysius GmbH develops and implements green technologies, automation solutions and a comprehensive and customized range of services for the cement and lime industry and increasingly for other industries as well. Our product and service portfolio reflects more than 160 years of expertise and experience. Our plants and machines use the most modern production processes, conserve resources, minimize environmental pollution and meet the requirements for economic efficiency and plant productivity. Our services are not only tailored to our own products, but also cover installations from third-party providers. We work in a global network close to our customers and offer innovative cutting-edge technologies for the transformation to a climate-neutral industrial economy.

