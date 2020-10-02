Tired of working from home? Antigua offers 'digital nomad' visa

As the weather draws in – and working from home means hiding from the rain as much as it does enjoying the summer sunshine in the garden – plenty of Brits may be desperate for a change of scenery.

For many, that will involve going back to the office, and the camaraderie and creativity of being around colleagues.

But if you’re after something a little further afield – how about Antigua?

The Caribbean island has launched the “Nomad Residence Visa,” allowing individuals the world over to move to the Commonwealth paradise for two years.

So if the idea of zoom calls only interrupting an afternoon of beach cricket and tropical cocktails appeals, this might be for you.

The visa allows anybody with a job paying more than $50,000 to live on, and travel from, Antigua and Barbuda.

The only other qualification is that you can’t work for an Antiguan company, ensuring that those taking advantage aren’t seen as taking any jobs from local residents.

With the tourism industry still struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Antiguan politicians see the visa as a chance to give the islands a welcome boost.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said: “These persons will rent accommodation, lease motor vehicles, shop in supermarkets, eat in restaurants, visit places of entertainment and help to put money in the pockets of Antigua and Barbudans, and aid the economy.”

