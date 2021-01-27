Tired of the same four walls? Consider this Portuguese property

We’re all dreaming of sunny getaways right now – holidays in Provence, weekends in Vienna, day trips to Margate. If the thought of being trapped in the grim darkness of another British winter is just too much to bear, then perhaps now would be a good time to consider buying a property abroad.

The newly completed Wyndham Grand Algarve Residences gives you the chance to own a second property in Quinta do Lago, the most exclusive and sought-after location in the Algarve.

The 132 one, two and three-bedroom residences are now available to purchase for immediate occupancy, with Wyndham Grand Algarve Residences saying they offer both “long-term investment and guaranteed rental returns”.

The estate is part of the protected coastal sanctuary Ria Formosa Natural Park, surrounded by 60km of natural beauty, with the beaches perfect for surfing and boating.

Amenities near the property include a gym, spa with indoor heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, a kids club and a concierge. There are also on-site and in-room dining options taking advantage of the exceptional produce and seafood that the Algarve is famous for.

The properties are available fully furnished, with London based twenty2degrees Design Partnership taking inspiration from the surrounding area to create a place of “elegant comfort, infused with the warmth and relaxation of the region”.

All properties have a balcony or terrace, full-sized kitchen and en-suite bathroom and dressing areas.

You will also be able to take advantage of Portugal’s excellent tax benefits for homeowners: in addition to the non-habitual residents tax regime, there is no inheritance or gift tax and no wealth tax.

• Private Residences range from €532,000 to €856,000. Service charges are covered by the management fee which is a percentage share of annual rental income. For further information please visit wyndhamgrandalgarveresidences.com.