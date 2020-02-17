Times Radio poaches veteran BBC presenter John Pienaar

Times Radio has hired veteran BBC journalist John Pienaar, marking the nascent radio station’s first major poach from the embattled public service broadcaster.



Pienaar, who is currently deputy political editor of BBC News, today confirmed he will join Rupert Murdoch’s new venture as drive time presenter.



Times Radio, which will launch later this year, is said to be circling a string of high-profile BBC journalists as it looks to attract top talent.



Potential recruits have reportedly been offered higher salaries, editorial freedom and the opportunity to build a national talk radio station from scratch.



The News UK-run station is also in talks with Radio 4 Any Questions host Chris Mason and has approached Today programme presenter Nick Robinson, the Guardian reported.



The hire marks the end of Pienaar’s near three-decade career at the BBC, where he also presents the Pienaar’s Politics show on Radio 5 live.



“It’s been a huge pleasure and a great privilege to work at the Beeb,” said Pienaar. “Now, I couldn’t be more thrilled about joining the greatest and oldest title in journalism – in such a new and ambitious project on the digital front line.”



The top tier transfer is expected to be the first in a series of signings for Times Radio, which will also tap into journalists from the Times and Sunday Times titles for its news, commentary and analysis.



The venture will be ad-free, with the media group hoping to use the station’s programming to draw in new subscribers to its newspapers.



“John Pienaar is one of the most familiar and well-respected voices in broadcasting,” said Stig Abell, editor of the Times Literary Supplement and Times Radio launch director.



“His knowledge, warmth and ability to make the complex and contrary understandable will create immense value for our listeners. I’m delighted he’s signed up to what I hope will be a new destination for those people hungry for quality reporting and trusted, expert analysis.”