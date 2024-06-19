Tim Martin’s Wetherspoons launches legal action against pub in rebrand scandal

Pub giant J D Wetherspoon has launched legal proceedings against a Welsh pub that is in the midst of a rebrand scandal.

The lawsuit was filed to the Intellectual Property list of the High Court last Friday against Wetherspoons Ltd and its owner, Dominic Hartley.

Tim Martin’s listed chain was made aware of the pub based in Abergele after its refurbishment earlier this year caused a local scandal.

According to North Wales Live, the pub used to be called Pen-Y-Bont Inn, but changed its signs to ‘The Bridge Head’ in what was branded as a “ridiculous Google translate Anglophile version”.

The scandal resulted in Martin’s Wetherspoon chain being made aware after confusion from locals who thought the rebrand was a result of the chain takeover, as ‘Wetherspoons Limited’ was noted on its new signs.

A spokesperson for the pub chain said it was notified of a pub in Abergele, Conwy, using the name Wetherspoons Ltd. on its signage.

“Despite a number of requests to the pub’s owners to remove the reference to Wetherspoons, they refused and we have therefore had to issue court proceedings asking the court that they do so.”

“We hope that the matter can still be resolved amicably,” the spokesperson added.

The pub chain enlisted its legal team from law firm Pinsent Masons to file the passing off and trademark legal action.

