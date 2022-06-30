TikTok sensation Khaby Lame becomes Binance brand ambassador

Alex Bispo (left) meets Khaby Lame

Crypto platform Binance has partnered with TikTok creator Khaby Lame.

The Italian Senegalese 22-year-old, who found worldwide fame through his viral TikTok videos he began making during lockdown, will be partnering as a global brand ambassador.

As the blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption.

Khaby became a sensation for his spin on ‘life hack’ videos, navigating overly complicated scenarios without saying a word while doing the famous ‘Khaby move’. He’ll use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3 in this multi-year partnership.

“I consider my followers as my family, and I am always looking for new challenges and interesting content to share with them,” said the TikTok star.

“I’ve been curious about Web3 for some time, and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do – make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone!”

Binance’s Global Vice President – James Rothwell – said the partnership was born from recognising Lame as a cultural icon and entertaining cereator.

“We love his charm and sense of humour, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” he said.

“With so much nuance around Web3 and misinformation in the world, it was a perfect match to have Khaby on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space.”

Lame is currently the most-followed creator on TikTok, with more than 142 million followers on the platform, and 78 million followers on Instagram.