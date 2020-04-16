Tiktok bans direct messaging for under-16s amid safety concerns

Tiktok will ban users under the age of 16 from sending direct messages as the platform looks to improve safety and stave off concerns about harmful material.

The video-sharing platform, which is popular with teenagers, today said that from 30 April new and existing users who do not meet the age requirements will no longer have access to direct messages.

Tiktok states its platform is only for people aged over 13, while users under 18 must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

However, the company has no way of verifying this or preventing under-13s from skirting the rules by inputting a different date of birth.

Nevertheless, Cormac Keenan, Tiktok’s head of trust and safety for EMEA, said the move was “about going one step further to put in place stronger proactive protections to keep younger members of our community safe”.

“Direct messaging is an amazing tool that enables people to make new friends and connections no matter where they are in the world, but despite its potential for good, we understand the potential for misuse,” he said.

It marks the social media firm’s latest effort to improve the safety of its users, including banning virtual gifting for under-18s.

The company, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Bytedance, has also rolled out a family mode to allow parents to control their child’s use of the app.

It comes as Tiktok faces a surge in demand from its 1.5bn monthly active users as lockdown measures prompted by the coronavirus crisis force people to stay at home.

Yesterday it emerged Bytedance is looking to hire 10,000 new employees as part of its plan to hit 100,000 staff members by the end of the year.