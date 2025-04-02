Three’s ‘best value’ ads probe cleared after Vodafone complaint

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled in favour of Three UK, rejecting Vodafone’s challenge that the mobile operator’s ads for its iPhone 16 Pro deal were misleading.

Vodafone had argued that the telecom rival’s claim of offering ‘The UK’s best value unlimited iPhone deal’ could mislead consumers into thinking it was based on more than just price, including factors like network coverage, trade-in options and warranties.

However, after reviewing the ads, the ASA concluded that Three had clearly established the basis of its claim and did not breach any advertising regulations.

ASA backs Three’s pricing gains

The ruling examined four ads promoting Three’s iPhone 16 Pro offer across national papers, Meta, and its website.

Each ad stated that customers could get money off the iPhone by trading in an old one, with smaller print clarifying that Three’s price was the lowest combined deal.

Vodafone challenged the ads on the basis that ‘best value’ implied more than just the lowest price.

However, the ASA disagreed, stating that customers would interpret the claim in the context of the ads, which clearly focused on price and included direct comparisons with rival networks.

The watchdog noted that a pricing breakdown always followed the phrase and that consumers would likely understand ‘best value’ to mean lowest cost, rather than quality.

Three’s defence

Three defended its ads by pointing to its comparison page, which detailed what the ads referenced.

The firm argued that customers would not assume the claim related to network performance, trade-in flexibility, or additional services, particularly due to the strong emphasis on pricing in the ads.

ASA ultimately agreed with the telecom heavyweight, ruling that the ads were “unlikely to mislead” consumers as they provided clear information about the basis of the ‘best value’ claim.

Misleading ads in the telecom sector

The ruling comes amid increased watchdog scrutiny of telecoms advertising, particularly around claims of ‘best value’, and pricing transparency.

In recent years, the ASA has upheld complaints against multiple broadband and mobile providers, including BT and Virgin Media, over exaggerated speed claims and unclear pricing.

The ASA previously pulled up Three in 2023 over an ad promoting ‘unlimited’ mobile data that failed to mention speed restrictions in specific scenarios.

Meanwhile, broadband providers have frequently been reprimanded for failing to clearly state price increases and contract terms in their advertising.

From January, Ofcom require any price rises linked to future inflation to be clearly written into a customer’s contract at the point of sale.

Vodafone and Three UK have been approached for comment.