Three Vatican Swiss Guards who refused Covid vaccine quit as Pope’s bodyguard

Three Vatican Guards have returned to Switzerland after they refused to the Coronavirus vaccine, a Swiss Guard official said today.

Lieutenant Urs Breitenmoser told Swiss media that all Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service”.

“Three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, voluntarily leaving the corps,” Breitenmoser said.

Suspended

Three other guardsmen are temporarily suspended from duty while they await vaccination, he said.

The prime duty of the all-male corps, with its coluorful uniforms and plumed helmets, is to protect the pontiff.

The members stand guard during papal ceremonies as well as at the various entrances of the tiny, independent walled city state near Rome’s Tiber River.

During the pandemic, the guardsmen on duty have worn protective surgical masks.

Pope Francis, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has repeatedly stressed the altruistic and health value of receiving the shots during the pandemic.

Breitenmoser noted that last month the head of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State had issued an ordinance that people entering Vatican areas need either to be vaccinated or have a recent negative test.

That includes tourists wanting to see the Vatican’s treasures, including Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel.