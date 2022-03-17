Three UK chief calls for ‘structural change’ for ‘dysfunctional’ industry as mobile giant reports strong customer growth

Three said the new data centres were part of a £2bn network investment plan

Three UK chief urges for market consolidation this morning as the mobile giant reports humble revenue growth despite hitting its strongest consumer contract growth since 2012.

Revenue was up four per cent to £2.44bn underpinned by a strong performance in Consumer Contract, as well as new revenue streams such as SMARTY, Home Broadband and Business.

Active contract customer base was up seven per cent, adding more than half a million subscribers to bring the total eight million. This made 2021 the year where net adds were the highest since 2012.

Handset revenue was up 13 per cent to £772m (2020: £682m) reflecting growth in customer base coupled with average handset price growth.

£280m was spent on low frequency spectrum, buffering its 5G spectrum portfolio. This gave it the fastest 5G network in the UK throughout 2021, according to Ookla.

Three UK now covers 99 per cent of the UK outdoor population with its combined 3G and 4G network and carries 28 per cent of mobile data traffic in the country, according to Enders UK Mobile Market Q321.

On top of this, the mobile giant also agreed with BAI Communications to become launch partners for 4G and 5G on the London Underground.

Despite positive results, Robert Finnegan, Chief Executive of Three UK, warned that the UK market, made up of four major operators, continues to be “dysfunctional”. He said it “requires a structural change to improve the overall quality of infrastructure that UK customers should expect.”

Vodafone chief Nick Read has also echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting that consolidation is needed in the market.

Meanwhile, Ofcom has published new proposals today, which call on telecoms firms to do more to help customers struggling to pay bills.

It comes after new research found that round 1.1 million households (5%) are struggling to afford their broadband. That rises to around one in 10 among the lowest-income households.