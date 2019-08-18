Three switches on 5G for wireless home broadband

Mobile network Three today switched on its 5G network, launching its wireless home broadband service to customers across London.



Three has become the latest UK operator to launch the new high-speed network, following rollouts by EE and Vodafone.

Three’s launch is focused on its 5G-powered broadband, which the company said will offer connection speeds similar to full fibre, but without the need for wired connections.



Chief executive Dave Dyson said: “Three’s 5G is going to revolutionise the home broadband experience. No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same day delivery option.



“It really is the straightforward plug and play broadband that customers have been waiting for.”



Three’s 5G broadband will offer unlimited data for £35 per month on a 12-month contract.



The firm is also set to roll out 5G for mobile users, and will switch on the new network in 25 UK cities before the end of the year.



Three, which has positioned itself as a data-focused operator, has said customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access 5G at no extra cost.

Three is currently the only provider with 100MHz of contiguous spectrum, which it says will create the UK’s fastest 5G network.



But rival operator O2 has filed a complaint with regulator Ofcom, arguing that the spectrum auction system has given Three an unfair advantage.

