Three really interesting jobs you can apply for this week

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… our job board really is booming with brilliant job opportunities right now. If you are on the lookout for a new job (it’s that time of year really, isn’t it?), then you’re certainly in the right place. We wish we could show you every job that’s on offer, but who has that kind of time? Instead, we’re bringing you a small selection of some of the best, to give you an idea of what lies ahead. Check them out now…

Senior Data Scientist, User Experience, Monzo

Monzo is looking for a Senior Data Scientist excited to help them revolutionise the way people manage their finances – understand how customers use Monzo, and what they can do to better meet their needs. This person will help to improve discrete experiences, amplify the value already provided for a new set of users, or identify totally new product opportunities. If you get excited about evaluating an experience, collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams and setting a product-wide strategy, this might be for you.

At Monzo, they are building a bank that is fair, transparent and a delight to use. They’re growing extremely fast and have over five million customers in the UK. They’ve built a product that people love and more than 80% of their growth comes from word of mouth and referrals.

Monzo has a strong culture of data-driven decision making across the whole company – and wants to embed this further into User Research, using quantitative and qualitative methods to drive how they hypothesise and improve about product development, growth hacking, and ongoing customer engagement.

The successful candidate will collect and analyse behavioural, experiment and survey data and support others to do the same. They will create data pipelines to ensure Monzo is leveraging the wealth of data across the company for research purposes, and identifying the metrics that will help them measure the usability of the product.

Product Manager – Investing, Moneybox

Moneybox is on a mission to help everyone save and invest for their future. Whether it is saving for their first home, a rainy day or planning for their retirement, they want to help customers to make the right savings and investing decisions throughout their lives. They are already helping over 700,000 people on this journey and are now looking for an ambitious Product Manager to join their Investing mission.

Customers’ investments can be held in an array of products e.g ISA and GIA. Presently Moneybox only offers a small range of tracker funds as investment options, however, they want to expand their proposition and also include a range of different investment choices to best suit the needs of current and future customers. They are in a great position to develop this mission having built their own suite of systems as well as having a fantastic team of dedicated designers and developers to help bring the company’s ambitious roadmap to life.

Senior Data Analyst, Klarna

Klarna is looking for ambitious people with significant drive! They need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that see opportunities and potential to improve. You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level – thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Klarna they embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so.

Analytics at Klarna is divided into many teams, all with their own unique responsibilities. However, there are some commonalities – they consist of highly driven people with a combination of analytical skills and a great team spirit who all love to solve hard problems. As your career develops you will develop expertise in certain areas. However, there are a number of core skills shared by all analysts at Klarna. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting and driving valuable analytical insights into the domains strategy with a strong commercial focus, while developing and maintaining dashboards in Qlik Sense and other visualisation tools if needed.

They will need a positive solution oriented mindset and stakeholder management skills, strong analytical skills set with an ability to identify and isolate trends, and connect them to customer behavioural patterns, and business impacts and solid data extraction and manipulation skills (Qlik Sense, SQL, Spreadsheets) along with data presentation to the stakeholder’s requirements and a strong will to further develop this.