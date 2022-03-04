Three really great jobs to apply for in March

Getty Images

If you’re looking for a new job, you have come to the right place. Check out some of the great openings from our lovely job board now…

Manager, Brand and Advertising, Indeed

As the world’s number 1 job site, Indeed’s mission is to help people get jobs. They strive to cultivate an inclusive and accessible workplace where all people feel comfortable being themselves. They are looking to grow their teams with more people who share their enthusiasm for innovation and creating the best experience for job seekers.

Indeed is looking for a Manager of Advertising Operations who will thrive under the responsibility of building out in-house capabilities. The person for this role will have experience building and leading an advertising operations team. They will be comfortable working with and communicating across multiple business functions including Product teams to build best in class solutions, and be able to draw on personal resilience to drive projects forward and make timely decisions.

What is equally important is to have a constant curiosity to understand how the results of your strategy are performing and adjustments needed to be made to continue to drive efficiency. The Manager of Advertising operations role is based in Enterprise, Candidate Delivery. They will be responsible for leading delivery of efficient performance and driving growth across multiple performance marketing channels. They will provide Operational support to the partnership management team and various internal teams, while providing key insights into market dynamics.

Sales Executive, Hazy

Hazy is transforming how the world’s companies use data by creating a synthetic copy that contains no original information, is completely safe to share and avoids all the GDPR issues.

With a great leadership team, outstanding technical people, fantastic growth in 2021, stellar investors and a new funding round, they are on a mission to dominate the synthetic data market and capitalise on global brand names in finance, government and automotive. That’s why they are searching for a motivated Sales Executive to join their growing Sales team.

This is a truly fantastic opportunity for an ambitious person who is as driven by values as much as experience. Hazy offers you the chance to stretch yourself, take ownership and make a difference. You will be responsible for reaching out to prospects and qualifying leads to build a pipeline of incredible opportunities that will fuel company growth. Hazy offers an extraordinary opportunity to the right person to make a real contribution to a company that is scaling up and working with clients from multiple sectors to offer transformational synthetic data solutions.

Finance Analyst, Tendable

Tendable are looking for a Finance Administrator to become a vital part of the Operations Team, which provides the operational infrastructure for the business encompassing Human Resources, IT support, office provision and administration, finance reporting and transaction processing, and company secretarial responsibilities.

This role will report to the Operations Manager with a professional line of accountability to the Chief Finance Officer.

You’ll be comfortable working alone, whilst being willing to learn and contribute to the wider team. You have excellent communication skills when relaying key messages to both internal and external customers. You have strong attention to detail, recognising that as a member of a small team, your colleagues will be relying on you to be accurate and diligent in your work.

You will be committed to applying your finance skills to support the role and in continuing your professional learning. Finally, you will be able to prioritise work responsibilities towards serving a customer base, both external and within the company.