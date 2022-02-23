Three really exciting jobs to apply for this week

You know what? This feels like a good week to start looking for new and exciting opportunities (if you’re interested, of course). Spring has officially arrived, the weather is (somewhat) improving, and there’s a real sense of positivity in the air. The perfect time of year to track down and apply for the job of your dreams, in our humble opinion anyway.

Check out some of these really great roles now, and dust off that CV…

Executive Editor and Head of Client Services, HSG

Founded in 2020, HSG counts FTSE 100, NYSE-listed companies, top-tier Silicon Valley investors, and some of the fastest-growing tech businesses in Europe among their 60-strong client base.

A team of over 40 writers, content strategists, journalists and researchers, they work on all kinds of content, especially the written word. HSG strongly believes that content is becoming a category, valuable in itself, and they are hell-bent on helping businesses be a part of this. HSG is looking for an exceptional individual: somebody who lives and breathes content. Not just creating it, across multiple mediums, but who delights in conceiving of how and why it’s created, and what exactly ‘it’ is – while making that a reality for clients.

You will be spearheading and shaping our two key client bases: investors, and venture-backed tech companies, especially B2B SaaS and fintechs. They are looking for a passionate expert who has experience in these sectors, combining deep knowledge with enthusiasm and a medium-first approach to content.

You will create content strategies and lead the HSG strategy team – which numbers between 10 and 20 at a given moment. You’ll be involved in the scoping process, getting under the skin of how best we can help each client, come in once a client has signed, manage writers and other individuals on the account, or even work on the content yourself, should you want to.

Project Manager, Tendable

Tendable is a venture capital backed business founded 5 years ago applying the best digital technology to solve one of healthcare’s most important challenges – how to continuously improve quality and patient safety. Their aim is to bring the mobile user experience that people love to the health and social care sectors, removing all manual, paper-based processes. Their business currently supplies a range of organisations primarily in the UK, but also now in 2 international markets. They have ambitious growth plans both in terms of product development (new features and modules) and international and UK sales expansion.

At Tendable, they invest first and foremost in their team, and that’s reflected in their company mission: to create a tech-powered experience that clients love, created in an organisation where great people are proud to work.

They are looking for a Project Manager with 2-3 years of experience, who is passionate about quality and automation to come onboard. You will work closely with the Growth Team and the rest of the business to manage and support the delivery of complex projects that help to achieve ambitious growth aims. The team provides prioritisation, project management and delivery support for projects which span multiple departments across the business. This will cover growth, business planning, process optimisation and other ad-hoc business needs.

In addition, this role will work closely with the Strategic HR team to ensure key projects for employee development and retention are prioritised as part of business growth aims.

Pre-Sales Data Scientist, Hazy

Hazy is the most advanced and experienced synthetic data company. They accelerate innovation while increasing privacy at some of the world’s leading financial institutions. And we have fun and (sometimes) wear purple doing it. Hazy works with some of the world’s leading companies, including Accenture, BMW Group and Nationwide, the world’s largest building society. The company is backed by investors including Microsoft (M12), Notion, Amadeus, Albion and Pentland.

Hazy is looking for a Data Scientist Consultant to help them on their mission. You will be the Data Science expert in the sales organisation working with an agile, cross functional team of dedicated people.

The successful candidate will be working with Enterprise prospects and customers to understand in depth the data mobility and privacy problems they are facing. They will work with prospects to scope and define solutions including evaluation of their data, while applying and adapting existing Hazy technologies and tools to deliver solutions

The ideal candidate will have experience of being adept at getting close to the customer’s problem. They will need a strong track record of delivering solutions in a timely manner, and they will need to be skilled at balancing competing objectives, for example the fidelity and privacy of synthetic data.