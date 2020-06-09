Debenhams will not reopen three more stores when lockdown restrictions on retailers are eased next week.

The news brings the tally of Debenhams outlets that will stay closed next week to 20.

It comes after the retailer failed to agree terms with the landlord, embattled shopping centre owner Intu, over the trio of stores.

The closures will be at Debenhams outlets at the Metrocentre in Gateshead, Milton Keynes, and Watford.

The closures come as the latest sign of trouble for the retailer, with the Watford store in particular having once been touted as a landmark outlet.

The shop, which launched in 2018 as part of a £180m extension to the shopping centre, once featured a beauty hall and pop-up gin bar.

The move also comes despite Debenhams saving £2.84m in business rates on the three stores from the government’s retail discount from 1st April for 2020/21, according to calculations by real estate adviser Altus Group.

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “Sadly we have been unable to agree terms with the landlord.

“As a result these stores will not be re-opening in line with the rest of the chain next week.

“We greatly regret the effect on our colleagues, who have served our customers with commitment and dedication.

“Our customers can continue to shop with us online at www.debenhams.com or at other local stores from next week.”