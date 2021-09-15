Three fabulous jobs that are open at the moment

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Recruiting Coordinator, Everbridge

Everbridge is seeking a Talent Coordinator to be a part of Everbridge’s Talent Acquisition team. You will focus on providing scheduling support for a full life cycle recruiting team. The talent coordinator will be THE candidate experience champion and help drive operational excellence within the recruitment team.

The successful candidate will own all logistics for interview scheduling and communication with candidates and panelists, while supporting the TA team in sourcing, recruiting and interview activities and events. They will be the candidate experience champion, preparing candidates with interview logistics and best practices to set them up for success in all parts of the interview experience

You will need at least 1+ years of coordination experience within an administrative role, along with experience supporting teams across EMEA. You will need to possess a focused mindset with the ability to juggle multiple priorities and deadlines.

Senior Connectivity Partner Lead, EMEA, Airbnb

As a member of the Global Connectivity Partnership Leadership Team, you will be responsible for leading and developing a high-performing team responsible for the management, enablement, and performance management of strategic supply partnerships, including distribution software companies and other IT solutions for Airbnb’s Connectivity partners (Channel managers and property managers).

The Senior Connectivity Partner Lead is responsible for managing and executing regional strategies to the overall Connectivity strategy. As a player/coach for a team of Connectivity Partner Managers you will be accountable for helping grow Airbnb’s business through software partners in a specific region. You will be responsible for setting up team and regional strategies, exceeding quarterly business and technical KPIs, establishing world-class account management practices, and mentoring and motivating your team members. You will be reporting to the Director, Global Connectivity Partners.

Client Engagement Manager, eClerx

eClerx is looking for an entrepreneurial, highly motivated, and relational Client Engagement Manager with a heavy focus on business intelligence/business insights and decision sciences. The Client Engagement Manager will manage the key relationship for primary UK and EMEA clients in the Travel or Retail vertical. This involves leading client engagements and strategy primarily in the areas of Analytics, Competitive Intelligence, Customer Experience, Content, CRM campaigns, and Product Data management.

The successful candidate will lead client engagement accounts in the Travel or Retail vertical. Typical engagements include digital marketing, campaigns management, competitive intelligence, customer and campaign analytics, content operations, pricing analysis, demand forecasting, personalisation, and products data management. They will also support the eClerx business development, execution, and senior management globally to anticipate and identify new opportunities and service areas while developing and maintaining active relationships with key stakeholders throughout the engagement portfolio

