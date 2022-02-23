Three companies that are hiring this Spring

Getty images

Are you thinking about getting a new job, but you’re not entirely sure where to start? We know how daunting it can be, which is why we’re here to help as much as possible. If you’re on the hunt, then this is certainly a good place to start. We’ve hand selected three really great companies that are actively hiring right now, and well into the coming months. Check them out, and start the journey!

Hazy

Hazy is the most advanced and experienced synthetic data company. They accelerate innovation while increasing privacy at some of the world’s leading financial institutions. And they have fun and (sometimes) wear purple doing it. They were founded in early 2017 by Harry Keen (CEO), James Arthur (CTO emeritus) and Dr. Luke Robinson (CSO). With one foot in big business and the other in academia, Hazy stands on the belief that privacy by design should not slow down innovation.

Originally a UCL AI spin out, London-based Hazy was initially incubated by Post Urban Ventures and CyLon cybersecurity accelerator. Their startup began trying to fix the flaws of traditional data redaction and then data anonymisation. They soon discovered anonymised data will always pose a risk to re-identification. Over the years Hazy has attracted a team of the best data scientists and engineers in synthetic data and privacy, and with roots in regulated industries. Together they are incorporating cutting-edge research as soon as it’s published into production.

They have also grown their leadership team including their CTO Olivier Van Acker and COO Andrew Keen, who each bring more than 20 years’ experience in the enterprise software space. Together they are all laying the groundwork for an information economy that allows you to work with people’s data while always respecting their privacy.

Hazy is always looking for world class talented team members. If you have data science or ML experience relevant to data privacy or synthetic data and love working on big challenges as part of a close-knit team, check them out now!