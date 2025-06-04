This new London rooftop bar offers incredible views of the city

A new London rooftop bar has opened above Holborn station

A new London rooftop bar located in Holborn is the latest way to indulge in some sky-high drinking and dining.

La-Yam is open now and offers views of St Paul’s, the Shard and the City. The 200-person capacity space is eight floors above Holborn Tube.

The rooftop will offer Sunday roasts, DJs on Friday nights and as well as seasonal Greek food and cocktails.

Press material says: “At the heart of La-Yam is its creative cocktail menu which offers a mix of timeless classics such as the Margarita Picante and Hugo Spritz. La-Yam also offers curated dining from celebrated chef, Eran Shachaf, who is the culinary force behind London foodie favourites Cafebotanical and Americano Classico.



“Guests can expect a modern, ingredient-led Greek menu throughout the day focusing on seasonal vegetables and locally sourced produce. On Sundays, La-Yam will serve up a BBQ-style Asado Sunday roast with dishes such as sea bream skewers, harissa chicken thighs, slow-roast short ribs and lamb kofta kebabs alongside inventive sides of tahini roasted cauliflower steaks, grilled antipasti summer vegetables with Labneh Sumac and smashed potatoes a la plancha.

“Fridays will feature DJ-led soirees that spotlight up-and-coming London talent, while the rest of the week remains more relaxed with ambient music and a focus on food, drinks and conversation amongst friends. Mornings on the rooftop will include yoga classes led by La- Yam’s ‘Elevated Wholeness’ brand, giving the space a community-focused vibe that shifts with the rhythm of the day.”

Find La-Yam at Kingsbourne House, 229 – 231 High Holborn, London WC1V 7DA and you find out more online