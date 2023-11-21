Third-gen crypto tokens pull back as market leaders edge sideways

There’s been a pullback in many of the younger crypto markets this morning, with Chainlink, Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche and Solana all down between 4% and 6%.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are virtually unmoved over 24 hours, both still keeping above their respective key levels of $37,000 and $2,000, respectively.

The market cap of all cryptocurrencies combined is down 0.3% over 24 hours, with the Fear and Greed Index still deep in Greed territory.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.41 trillion

🔺 0.31%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $37,735

🔻 Daily low $36,857

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $729.45 billion

🟡 Gold $13.159 trillion

💳 Visa $513.27 billion

Bitcoin volume

Total spot trading volume $20.681 billion

🔺 44.22%

Ethereum staking entry queue

31 minutes

SP500

🔺 0.74%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺0.21%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

52.85

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

59.27

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

Somehow in this epic meltdown, Satya swoops in, wins it all, and wins with grace. I'm floored.



OpenAI was invincible until Friday. Now Microsoft will fully own an in-house GPT-4 in ~9 months, leverage its massive distribution power to spin the biggest data flywheel ever, collect… pic.twitter.com/m6MOchMgLV — Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) November 20, 2023

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.