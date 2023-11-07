Bitcoin and Ethereum shuffle sideways as Cardano, Solana and Polygon post gains

Bitcoin is trading at roughly the same level as yesterday, a notch below $35,000 and up a marginal 0.08%. Ethereum is following the same pattern, changing hands for $1,870.

Younger, third-generation cryptocurrencies like Solana (+3.98%) and Cardano (+2.42%) continue to post gains, with Polygon (+3.9%), Avalanche (+3.28%) and Polkadot (+4.13%) also in the green.

XRP has posted gains of more than 20% over seven days, as Ripple Labs, the company behind the cryptocurrency last week announced it has been granted a licence in Dubai that would allow certain companies to integrate XRP into their operations.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.32 trillion

🔺 0.7%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $35,275

🔻 Daily low $34,742

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $681.649 billion

🟡 Gold $13.029 trillion

💳 Visa $503.74 billion

Bitcoin volume

Total spot trading volume $13.133 billion

🔺 6.133%

Ethereum staking entry queue

8 hours 52 minutes

SP500

🔺 0.18%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺0.93%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

52.51

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

69.79

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

HSBC has launched a platform that uses distributed ledger technology to tokenize ownership of physical gold held in its London vault https://t.co/17bBZOhS9H — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) November 7, 2023

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.