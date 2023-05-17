SocGen’s new London chief? The best name for a banker since Rich Ricci

Thierry d’Argent – or Thierry of Money

Societe Generale’s London head has been promoted and will be replaced by the aptly named Thierry d’Argent.

The new boss, d’Argent, has been named SocGen group country head for the UK and Ireland and chief executive of the bank’s London branch.

d’Argent began his career in 1988 at Oliver Wyman. He then joined Barings and JP Morgan in 1998 to develop its investment banking franchise in Europe. In 2001 he became head of M&A for JP Morgan in France. He has been at Societe Generale since 2009.

Argent translates to money in France.

He will replace Demetrio Salorio, who has been appointed head of global banking and advisory.

The appointments will be effective as of 24 May. Both d’Argent and Salorio will report to Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury.

Slawomir Krupa, deputy general manager, head of the global banking and investor solutions for SocGen, said both d’Argent and Salorio are “seasoned leaders in their respective fields.”

“Their diversified French and international background and their in-depth knowledge of the group’s businesses and high-level client relationships will be key enablers to the success of our strategic roadmap,” Krupa continued.