HSBC, SocGen and BNP Paribas raided in France as part of ‘cum ex’ tax probe

French authorities today raided the Paris offices of five major banks – including HSBC, BNP Paribas, and Société Générale – in relation to an ongoing fraud and money laundering investigation.

In a statement, France’s national fraud prosecutor said the raids relate to preliminary investigations into the so-called ‘cum ex’ tax fraud scandal, which were opened in December 2021.

France’s Parquet National Financier (PNF) fraud office launched its investigations after receiving complaints from the country’s tax authorities, the agency said.

The cum ex scandal is centred around allegations of tax evasion in relation to money owed on dividends.

The fraud office said its investigations relate to claims foreign shareholders in French listed companies temporarily transferred shares they own to accounts in France to avoid paying tax on dividends.

As part of their investigation, the fraud investigator today raided the offices of HSBC, BNP Paribas, Société Générale, investment bank Natixis, and BNP Paribas owned brokerage Exane in Paris and La Défense.

HSBC, BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Exane and Natixis were contacted by City A.M. for comment.

German authorities started investigating the scandal back in 2017 following reports from investigative journalists.

The German lawyer who masterminded the cum ex scheme was handed an eight year jail sentence in December.