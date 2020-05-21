TheCityUK appoints former MP to head up public affairs and policy

Former MP Emma Reynolds will join industry body TheCityUK as its new managing director of public affairs, policy and research, as the industry grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

The former Wolverhampton North East MP will join the organisation on 15 June, and will have to navigate the pandemic as well as Britain’s departure from the EU.

Read more: TheCityUK boss: Banks not ‘shirking’ CBILS duty

She has previously been the Labour party spokeswoman for Europe and has been on the House of Commons Brexit and Health committees.

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, said: “We are delighted that Emma will be joining TheCityUK team. At such an extraordinary time in our industry’s history her considerable experience and political expertise will be a huge asset.”

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She has great passion and enthusiasm for the role and is absolutely the right person to drive forward our agenda and tackle the long-term competitiveness challenges and opportunities facing the industry.”

TheCityUK is currently advising the government on how to recapitalise companies struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more: HSBC chair Mark Tucker set to head up influential City lobbyists TheCityUK

Reynolds said the role offers a new challenge “at a crucial time for the financial and related professional services industry.”

“While people and businesses across the UK are working hard to adapt to the unprecedented changes brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic, we will be looking ahead at the challenge of rebuilding the economy and getting businesses back on their feet,” she added.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.