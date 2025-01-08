The Zuckerberg Meta-morphosis: Are tech bros having a glow up?

“Mark Zuckerberg’s hoodie, Steve Jobs’s New Balances: the tech uniform has been established to be as anti-fashion statement as possible,” was the verdict once given by ultimate sartorial authority Vogue. But a video statement released by the Facebook boss yesterday, clad in a drop-shoulder black t-shirt with a statement pendant necklace to announce controversial changes to Meta’s platform moderation, has piqued the fashion class’s interest.

So, are tech bros finally having a glow up?

Alarm bells first started ringing in May, when the Meta boss debuted a new $1,000 shearling coat on a trip to a Japanese McDonald’s in a look that signalled a departure from his usual clean girl t-shirt and jeans aesthetic. “Are our tech overlords becoming a bit stylish?” GQ asked, with a hint of concern.

https://twitter.com/thechriskoka/status/1848768204497174756

It seems like they were. In September, the transformation ramped up. Zuckerberg swapped out his signature short crop for loose blonde curls and, more boldly, stepped into the world of design with the unveiling of a series of statement oversized t-shirts made in collaboration with LA-based designer Mike Amiri emblazoned with slogans including ‘pathei mathos’ (roughly ‘learning through suffering’) and ‘aut Zuck, aut nihil’ (‘either Zuck or nothing’).

The tech-bro-turned-fashionista hinted the t-shirts might soon be available on a limited production, meaning fans could soon be able to pair them with their Meta Ray-ban specs for a fully Zuckerberg-approved look.

With Amiri t-shirts typically retailing for $750, the price point may prove prohibitive for some. But fear not: designer fits can be bought on the Metaverse for as low as $2.99.

And Zuckerberg isn’t tech’s only style-conscious star. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both made appearances at the prestigious Met Gala, while OG tech bro Steve Jobs is arguably associated as much with the iPhone as he is with his iconic black turtleneck.