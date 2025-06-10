The Whisky Exchange appoints new managing director

Tennent will oversee The Whisky Exchange, Speciality Drinks and Whisky Auction. Credit: The Whisky Exchange

The Whisky Exchange has announced the appointment of Natalie Tennent as managing director after a successful integration of the business into Pernot Ricard.

Tennant, who has 30 years of experience with wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros, will move into the role on July 7.

She will take over the role from deputy managing director Olivier Gasperin, who managed the assimilation into Pernod Ricard.

The Whisky Exchange, which sells fine and rare spirits, was created by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh in 1999 and now boasts a catalogue of some 10,000 products.

Pernod Ricard bought the whisky business three years ago as part of its long-term bet on e-commerce channels.

“We are delighted to have Natalie on board,” Nicolas Oudinot, head of Pernod Ricard’s direct-to-consumer business unit, said.

“With her extensive experience in international business development of fine wines and spirits, I am confident that she will successfully lead the company on its journey to becoming the global destination for connoisseurs and enthusiasts of fine spirits,” he added.

The Whiskey Exchange pointed to Tennant’s experience in driving international expansion at Berry Bros, plus developing a “wide range of experiences” for customers.

Tennent will have to grapple with the reduced buying power of Brits, as well as high competition in the sector.

However, the business should see a boost from the UK-India trade deal, which halved whisky tariffs from 150 per cent to 75 per cent.

The Whisky Exchange reported a loss of £88m in the 2024 financial year, according to Companies House.

Gasperin will return to Pernod Ricard’s headquarters at the end of June after three and a half years.

Oudinot said Gasperin had been “instrumental” in managing the integration of The Whisky Exchange into Pernod Ricard, while “keeping the specificity of its DNA and a complete neutrality”.