The ATP Tour launched its new marketing campaign this week, and tennis fans didn’t need Hawk-Eye to notice there was someone missing.

Stars of the men’s circuit Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal naturally featured prominently in the promotional material.

So did some less well-known names, including world No34 Hubert Hurkacz, No37 Jannik Sinner and No38 John Millman.

There was even room for world No59 Frances Tiafoe, bad boy Nick Kyrgios and, in Andy Murray, someone who has played just seven times this year.

But conspicuous by their absence was Alexander Zverev, the world No7.

Earlier this year, Zverev was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

The German, 23, who reached the US Open final in September, has denied the allegations.

Bundesliga hawks share of TV rights

Private equity has loomed larger than ever in sport this year, with the pandemic leaving organisations everywhere in need of investment.

Bundesliga chief Christian Seifert underlined that fact this week when he said private equity would be offered a 10-25 per cent stake in the league’s overseas broadcast revenues.

Seifert warned that Germany’s top football clubs faced a collective drop in income of €1bn this season.

It comes as a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners closes in on a €1.7bn deal for 10 per cent of Serie A’s new television rights business.

Hatton turns pro with Matchroom

To Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr we can now add another name on the list of British boxing royalty.

Campbell Hatton, the 19-year-old son of former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton, is to make his professional debut next year.

The teenager has signed with leading promoter Matchroom, home to Anthony Joshua. He is managed by father and trained by uncle Matthew Hatton, a former world title challenger.

“I think people will love his personality, he’s a chip off the old block,” said Ricky Hatton. “Fans will love his fighting style. I think people will take him to their hearts like they did with me.”

Hundred proves a hit with brands

The concept may have been controversial but, as promised, sponsors seem to like The Hundred.

English cricket chiefs added another major partner to The Hundred’s portfolio this week in Unilever.

Unilever’s Sure and Lifebuoy brands follow the announcement of online second-hard car retailer Cazoo as principal partner.

KP Snacks, New Balance and Vitality have also signed up to support the new domestic 100-ball competition, which launches next summer.

Breaking news

Traditionalists look away now: breakdancing will be part of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Breaking, a competitive form of breakdancing, was this week confirmed as one of the host city’s four discretionary picks.

It beat squash and chess to be included and represents a bid to appeal to a younger audience.