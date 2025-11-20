The trillion-dollar blueprint for the evolving investment landscape

Abu Dhabi, UAE Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The ‘Asset Abu Dhabi’ forum is one of the key events of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, which runs from December 8th to 11th in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event a focal point where some of the world’s largest capital allocators and asset managers gather to decipher evolving investment strategies and asset classes.

Held on the second day of ADFW, Asset Abu Dhabi will provide insights that enable investors to seize opportunities, manage volatility, unlock new channels for long-term returns, as well as explore emerging opportunities, mitigate risks, and shape the future of asset allocation in an evolving financial landscape.

In its fourth year, ADFW is hosted by ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM operates as a financial free zone and is the first and only jurisdiction in the Middle East that directly applies English common law to provide a trusted legal and regulatory framework for global financial institutions, asset managers, and fintech innovators. Its goal is to position Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for capital and investment.

Asset Abu Dhabi will bring together sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, asset managers, investment bankers, VCs, private investors, family offices, and other key institutions to explore emerging opportunities, mitigate risks, and shape the future of asset allocation in an evolving financial landscape.

Speakers include CEOs and managers from major asset management entities and hedge funds, such as Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates, Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard, Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, David Rubenstein, chairman of Carlyle, Dmitry Balyasny, founder of Balyasny, Robyn Grew, CEO of MAN Group, Steve Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of Blackstone.

Attendees can dive deep into one of the most powerful forces reshaping global economies at the Infrastructure Forum. This panel tackles the trillions in capital required for energy transformation, digital infrastructure, and smart city development, exploring why this asset class has become the “new centre of gravity” for long-term, inflation-protected yields.

Other events happening during the second day of ADFW include the inaugural Private Credit

Summit in partnership with AIMA. Recognising the emergence of this sector as a pivotal

force in alternative investments, the summit will provide a forward-thinking platform for

navigating the dynamic market.

The focus on alternatives continues at the ALTS Forum, the high-energy pulse of Asset Abu Dhabi, where “capital meets conviction.” This is where venture capital, founder stories, and the world of private markets collide. It is a stage for the risk-takers, rainmakers, and capital allocators rewriting the rules of value creation, from early-stage breakthroughs to late-stage buyouts.

Asset Abu Dhabi will also provide a dedicated strategic platform for a cornerstone of global wealth with the Family Office Forum. This session is designed for family business stewards navigating the complexities of wealth preservation and growth.

Participants will also gain valuable insights from experts on macroeconomics, technology, and risk management, ensuring the continuity of family enterprises for generations to come.