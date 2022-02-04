The top 10 most popular crypto trading sites

Analysis has revealed that Coinbase is the most Googled trading site worldwide for cryptocurrency.

A study by CasinoGuide has found that Coinbase receives the most Google searches per month at 5,780,000 – nearly two and a half times that of the second-most popular trading site. Coinbase trades a huge array of digital assets, and claims to have 56 million users.

Robinhood was the second-most searched for crypto trading site with and average of 2,400,000 Google searches per month. Robinhood currently offers seven cryptocurrencies, available to buy and sell. It is a well-established stock market site that is now venturing into the cryptocurrency market.

Kraken places third in the rankings with 2,030,000 searches per month. It boasts more than six-million clients.

Etoro and Gemini place joint fourth with 1,830,000 average searches per month, globally. Gemini offers more than 50 cryptocurrencies and as well 21 crypto trading pairs.

Blockchain comes in sixth in the rankings with 1,810,000 average searches per month.

Wazirx takes seventh place with 853,000 Google searches per month, and serving more than 7.3million users.

The eighth most popular cryptocurrency trading site was Indodax. The Indonesian platform sees 663,000 searches for it per month.

Kucoin receives 659,000 Google searches per month, placing this trading site as the ninth most popular.

In tenth place is Webull with 609,000 searches per month. Webull offers 11 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Zcash and Litecoin.

The top ten crypto trading sites receive a combined 18,464,000 searches per month, with each site having an average of more than half a million searches.

A spokesperson for CasinoGuide suggested the findings pointed to a growing global interest in cryptocurrency.

“The popularity of cryptocurrency trading has exploded and as of January 2022, there are 8,000 types of cryptocurrencies, up 2,000 from this time last year,” the researchers said.

“Coinbase has seen a breakout in interest in 2021 and it could have potential for exponential growth in the future. The figures shown in this research are phenomenal numbers and truly represent the global interest in cryptocurrencies and how to trade.”

All data was gathered from ahrefs.