Ankr, Bancor, dYdX and Ox added to eToro

Social investment network eToro, has added four more assets to its crypto offering.

The Tel Aviv-based brokerage has now made Ankr (ANKR), Bancor (BNT), dYdX (DYDX) and 0x (ZRX) available, nudging its total of digital assets up to 49.

Ankr (ANKR) is a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider, offering a globally distributed network of nodes for multi-chain access across 40+ blockchains. It enables investors to stake their assets while obtaining liquidity through integrations with DeFi applications. ANKR investors can participate in powering and voting on applications utilising the ANKR software system.

Bancor (BNT) is a blockchain protocol which allows users to swap cryptoassets directly without the need for a third-party exchange platform. BNT was the first ‘market maker’ on the Ethereum blockchain. It has a number of other benefits, including insurance against impermanent losses suffered by liquidity providers on automated market makers. Investors in the BNT token earn revenues from a percentage of transaction fees paid by exchange users.

dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised trading platform built on the Ethereum network. The platform is powered by the DYDX token, which offers holders fee discounts, and the ability to stake to earn rewards and participate in governance.

The 0x (ZRX) exchange was among the first decentralised exchanges on the Ethereum blockchain, but has now iterated into liquidity aggregation across automated market makers and other smart contracts facilitating the exchange of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and the Polygon sidechain. The ZRX token facilitates voting and decision-making processes in the 0x community.

“Despite a rocky start to the year for crypto, more investors, both retail and institutional, are continuing to join the crypto market. According to eToro’s most recent Retail Investor Beat survey, 26% of global investors are planning to add more crypto to their portfolio this year”, said Tomer Niv, Director of Global Crypto Solutions at eToro.

“eToro will continue to expand its crypto offering to enable users to diversify their portfolios with a broad range of cryptoassets.”

eToro has been offering retail clients access to the crypto markets since 2013. eToro’s users can easily buy, hold and sell the real underlying assets of Ankr (ANKR), Bancor (BNT), dYdX (DYDX) and 0x (ZRX) on its investment platform, using fiat currency.

For now, these tokens will not be available to US users.