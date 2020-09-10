The Savoy prepares to reopen its doors later this month

Iconic London landmark the Savoy will reopen its doors from 24 September in the latest sign that life is starting to return to the capital.

The luxury hotel based on the Strand has announced a phased approach to reopening, announcing the Savoy Grill will be open from 21 September. From 24 September the Thames Foyer and Beaufort Bar will open its doors again.

The American Bar will reopen “as consumer confidence in travel, dining and drinking out increases”.

Bookings for overnight stays will be open from 1 October, when The Savoy’s pool and gym facilities will also reopen. The hotel added that in the run-up to Christmas it will “create a series of curated experiences reflecting the legendary venues”.

In a bid to get customers through the door, the Savoy has launched two new packages with increased flexbility.

The ‘Book with Confidence’ package offers a 20 per cent discount and increased flexibility “so you can plan an exciting break to London safe in the knowledge that should your plans change, you don’t have to lose out”.

The rate will be bookable up to three days prior to arrival with no pre-payment required.

The luxury hotel is also taking advantage of the travel restrictions as it announces the “Savoy Staycation”, which includes additional benefits.

The Savoy said: “While the hotel will be opening its doors to a changed world, the spirit of The Savoy, its sense of fun and indulgence, will be very much present and the team are thrilled to be welcoming guests back.”

The capital’s hospitality sector has suffered greatly because of the pandemic, as companies which rely on a steady stream of tourists and office workers are forced to make redundancies.

However there have been some signs of life over the summer. A shift to Al fresco dining in London’s Soho has been a breath of fresh air and helped struggling businesses to trade even with social distancing restrictions in place.