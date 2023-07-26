The Rosarium is Waterloo’s newest restaurant

Waterloo Station isn’t typically somewhere you’d think to go for dinner, but a new restaurant just opened in the bowels of the station is rethinking the terminus in culinary terms.

Go down the stairs opposite the sweeping main entrance past where the Eurostar used to be and a couple of hundred metres underneath the platforms you’ll stumble upon The Rosarium, a seasonal British restaurant with bright furnishings and chirpy staff.

The menu is traditional (ie starters and mains) but we’d recommend ordering a few dishes to share. Particularly good is the lentil and shallot pie with Colcannon Mash, the sort of rich and indulgent vegetarian meal that makes you forget you’re not eating meat.

What did not make me forget I was eating meat was the Sirloin with chips, watercress and shallots, a great mound of a thing that was cooked very well; another highlight was the ale-braised beef cheek with mac and cheese which was new depths of indulgence beyond even the vocabulary of indulgence mac and cheese dishes are famous for.

If you’re in the station, drop in.

Rosariumlondon.com; reservations@rosariumlondon.com

